GCBL Joins Business Coalition for Global Plastics Treaty

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) has become one of the few worldwide business organizations to join the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty.

By joining the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, the Switzerland-headquartered GCBL is demonstrating its strong commitment to addressing the pressing issue of plastic pollution on a global scale.

The Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty brings together businesses and financial institutions committed to supporting the development of an ambitious, effective and legally binding UN treaty to end plastic pollution. The coalition is convened by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and WWF, in collaboration with aligned businesses and supported by strategic NGO partners.

Currently, there are only a very few companies and organizations in the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty and almost all companies are a multi-billion global companies like Pepsico, Coca-Cola, IKEA, Unilever, Henkel, L’Oréal, Walmart, among others.

Commenting on the inclusion of GCBL in the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, Chairman of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Dejan Stancer, says the “collaborative effort underscores our commitment to addressing the pressing issue of plastic pollution on a Global scale, leveraging the collective strength and influence of renowned organizations in our mission to effect positive change.”

About GCBL

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is a coalition of governmental leaders, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, investors and business and industry leaders who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.

Global Chamber of Business Leaders prioritizes activities that align with the UN-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals in the business models of the future, allowing our partners, members, and participants to prepare their businesses to be vanguards of the future.