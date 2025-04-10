GCCP Questions COCOBOD Over Cocoa Price Decision

The Ghana Civil-Society Cocoa Platform has expressed strong concerns following reports that the Ghana Cocoa Board may keep the producer price at GHS 3,100 per 64kg bag for the 2025/2026 season.

The reports, circulated through social media and purportedly signed by COCOBOD’s Acting Deputy CEO Dr James Kutsoati, suggest the decision is intended to ensure long-term stability within the cocoa industry.

In an interview with GhanaWeb Business, GCCP Co-Coordinator Obed Owusu-Addai characterized the alleged price freeze as a “betrayal of trust,” noting that previous government pledges had committed to guaranteeing farmers at least 70 per cent of the international market price. He argued that current global cocoa prices would justify earnings closer to GHS 6,000 per bag rather than the reported figure.

COCOBOD has since issued an official statement urging the public, media, and industry stakeholders to disregard the circulating reports. The Board clarified that no decision has been made regarding the producer price for the upcoming season. It emphasized that the necessary institutional consultations and stakeholder engagements are still underway and that any figures being circulated are unsubstantiated.

The cocoa sector, a critical pillar of Ghana’s economy, now faces uncertainty that could undermine farmer morale and affect future production. Observers have warned that even the perception of a price freeze may disrupt planning and reduce output, potentially harming Ghana’s standing in the global cocoa market.

This controversy highlights the challenges faced by policymakers in balancing long-standing political promises with the institutional realities of market stability. The outcome of these deliberations will play a significant role in shaping the livelihoods of thousands of cocoa producers across the country.