GCD Resumes Operations After 10-Month Hiatus

After 10 months of power cuts, the electricity supply is set to be restored at Ghana Consolidated Diamond (GCD) in Akwatia, following the company’s indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) sometime last year.

The entire company machinery and staff bungalows have been without an electricity supply since 2024, bearing direct consequences on the activities and operations.

Ghana Consolidated Diamonds (GCD), formerly Ghana Consolidated Diamonds Limited, was a diamond mining company operating in the Birim Valley near Akwatia, Ghana, with operations reactivated by Great Consolidated Diamonds Limited (GCDL) in 2011.

During a media briefing to clarify issues surrounding the operations of GCD, the NDC Constituency Chairman for Akwatia Awale Moro assured the company found its feet and would soon commence full operation after the restoration of electricity power in April.

Chairman B.B. Moro urged the public to disregard online fake news alleging that he had privately acquired the GCD.

He said, “We noted that when there was a change of government, some individuals allegedly took over government properties, an attitude which every good citizen should abhor.”

“I decided to protect government properties like GCD until the government appoints someone to take charge of the company, so it is not true that I took over the company; instead, I protected it from individuals with ill intention.”

“It will interest you to note the GCD has been nonoperational for 10 months. The company’s workplaces, staff bungalows, and its environs have been in total blackout for over 10 months during the erstwhile NPP administration”.

“However, I can promise you that the NDC government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, has put things in place to restore the power supply at GCD in the coming days.”

He accused the past NPP administration of failing to manage effectively and resource the GCD.

The affected staff of GCD recounted the negative impact of the power cut on work output.

Nonetheless, they expressed optimism that the company would bounce back into full operation, praising the current NDC government for acting swiftly to restore the electricity, as some wiring works have commenced under the supervision of the Akwatia NDC Constituency Chairman, B.B. Moro.