GCE signs MoU with NASPA to to boost entrepreneurship youth skills

The Volta Chapter of the Ghana Chamber of Entrepreneurs (GCYE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the region to boost youth entrepreneurship skills.

The target, among others, is to implement the Chamber’s National Service Personnel Entrepreneurship Programmes (NASPEP).

Mr Emmanuel Zoe-Agbesi, the Volta Regional Lead of GCYE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the move was also aimed at promoting entrepreneurship through some key interventions.

“Other goals of the MoU were to organise NASPEP incubation programmes to offer mentorship, resources, and guidance to nurture innovative business ideas in the service personnel,” he added.

The MoU would also help to organise a competition to encourage service personnel to develop entrepreneurial solutions to societal challenges.

Mr Zoe-Agbesi further stated that there would be hosting of the annual NASPEP Summit to bring together young entrepreneurs, industry experts, and stakeholders for knowledge sharing and networking.

He said the MoU gave NASPA the responsibility to collaborate with them to collectively raise funds for the NASPEP programmes.

“Both parties would jointly strive to explore funding opportunities from government agencies, private sector, and other relevant sources.”

The amendment or modifications to the MoU shall also be made in writing and agreed upon by both parties and would be governed by the laws of Ghana.

The MoU would last for five years unless terminated by either party in writing with one month’s prior notice.

It was duly signed by Mr Emmanuel Zoe-Agbeko and Livingstone David Agbobada, the Volta regional President of NASPA, and other regional executives.

Some NASPA executives who spoke to the GNA, expressed happiness over the deal and pledged to abide by the regulations.