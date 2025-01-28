GCEA and Academic City University Partner to Create Steel Design Centre

The Ghana Consulting Engineers Association (GCEA) and Academic City University have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Steel Design and Construction Centre in Accra.

This collaboration is aimed at fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and capacity building between the professional engineering community and academia.

During the signing ceremony, the Immediate Past President of GCEA, Ing. Magnus Lincoln Quarshie, emphasized that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing Ghana’s engineering sector. “This collaboration is driven by the need to bring together academia, industry, and government to drive innovation in steel design and construction,” he said. Quarshie highlighted key objectives of the MoU, including the promotion of collaboration between various sectors, the provision of specialized training programs to upskill professionals, and the advancement of research and development in steel-related disciplines.

He added that this initiative would also create strong partnerships with steel manufacturers and construction firms, aiming to address both local and global challenges with cutting-edge solutions. “By working closely with these industry players, we hope to create tangible impacts that benefit the engineering community,” he concluded.

On behalf of Academic City University, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, expressed the university’s enthusiasm for the collaboration. She noted that steel is an essential material in both civil and mechanical engineering, and the partnership will further strengthen its use across the sector. Agyepong also pointed out the potential of Ghana’s vast iron ore reserves in Sheini and Oppong Manse, which could significantly contribute to the country’s steel industry.

Prof. BJB Nyarko, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Academic City University, also highlighted the importance of the proposed Steel Design and Construction Centre, stating that it would play a critical role in driving innovation and collaboration within the steel design and construction fields. He explained that the center would contribute to creating a sustainable ecosystem for steel-related disciplines, both in Ghana and across Africa, further bolstering the region’s engineering sector.

The ceremony was attended by several key figures from both institutions, including Dr. Hephzi Tagoe, Head of Biomedical Engineering; Dr. Sena Agbodjah, Vice-President of Academic Affairs; and Dr. Paul Obeng, Head of Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Engineering, all from Academic City University. Mrs. Elaine Asare, Head of Administration at GCEA, was also present to witness the signing. This partnership marks a significant step toward advancing Ghana’s engineering and construction industries, with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation in the steel sector.