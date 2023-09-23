GCF and Ghana Tourism get set for ‘King of the Mountain’ Race

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) continues its exciting program with a trip to Kwahu in the Eastern region for the King of the Mountain Race on Saturday, September 23.

The Federation hired an STC bus to transport all cyclists and officials from Accra to venue for the race.

Since getting recognized by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at the last Awards ceremony, the GCF has not looked back with the energetic Shabaan Mohammed, the Secretary General directing affairs on the roads.

The King of the Mountain is a different ball game that will see the best riders who can move fast on the hills.

According to Mr. Dennis Moore, PRO of the Ghana Cycling Federation the one day race in collaboration with Ghana Tourism on the Kwahu Mountains.

He said over 50 riders are climbing the mountain for the ultimate ‘KING OF THE MOUNTAIN’ champion.