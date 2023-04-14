GCF launches 2023 Aboakyere Cycling Competition

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), in collaboration with the Winneba Sports College and organisers of the annual Aboakyer festival has launched the 2023 edition of the Abaokyer Cycling Competition in Accra.

The race was part of the activities for the festival celebrated by the Effutu’s of Winneba Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana.

Speaking at the launch, Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Efutu Traditional Council and Chairman of the occasion expressed his excitement for the inclusion of cycling as part of the activities laid out for the festival.

According to him, due to the large number of people who would grace the event, it was necessary to adequately prepare and provide all the needed technical and logistical assistance to organise a successful event.

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said that aside from the other sporting disciplines, it was also important to add traditional sporting activities such as Draughts and Ampe to revive the old traditional games.

As part of efforts to rekindle these traditional sports, he charged the organisers of the festival to do their best to register these disciplines under the NSA.

He commended the efforts of GCF and thanked all stakeholders who had supported making it possible.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, Secretary General of the GCF said the cyclists would be provided with jerseys to indicate their positions in the competition.

The first cyclist would be handed a “Sports College Jersey”, the second a “Visit to Winneba Jersey ” and the final cyclist in the last round would have the “Ultimate Aboakyer Jersey”.

The winner of the event would be given cash prizes from sponsors and other partners.

The 2023 Aboakyer Cycling Competition, scheduled on Saturday, April 29, 2023, would cover a distance of 90km and would begin from Accra through to the Efutu Township to Winneba.