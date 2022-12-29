GCF: Mohammed Shanoon expresses gratitude to Congress

Mr. Mohammed Shanoon Baadea President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), has expressed gratitude to delegates at the last Congress for his re-election, as the leader of the federation.

Mr. Baadea was re-elected as President of the GCF on Wednesday December 28 2022, at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the election, he said, “I’m honored to believe that our membership still believes that I have something to offer cycling, this is an endorsement for me, I’m very grateful to our members.

“I also thank our sponsors for contributing massively to our success especially Promasidor Ghana Limited and others for the support, we appreciate them.”

Mr. Mohammed Shaaban, the newly elected Secretary General thanked the federation and urged them to continue to work together for the development of the sport.

He said, “Our election was very transparent, as we all went unopposed it means that we are united and together we would build a stronger federation.

“We are growing, and we need to push others to learn, if you really want to leave a legacy for cycling federation, you need to move forward for someone to also come and learn.

“For instance, my position as Secretary General, I am going to learn new things while the newly appointed Techinical Director will also learn something new.”