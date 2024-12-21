GCNH Urges New Government to Address Galamsey in “Resetting Ghana” Agenda

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health (GCNH) has called on the incoming government to prioritize the fight against illegal mining, also known as “galamsey,” as part of its “Resetting Ghana” agenda.

During the 18th Annual Civil Society Health Forum at the Akroma Plaza Hotel on December 19, 2024, the GCNH emphasized the critical need for urgent action to mitigate the negative impact of illegal mining activities on the environment and public health.

Bright Amissah-Nyarkoh, National Chairman of the GCNH, underscored the severe consequences of galamsey, particularly the contamination of water bodies, which has had devastating effects on communities in mining areas. He called for an immediate halt to all small-scale and illegal mining activities for a six-month recovery period, from January to June. This pause, he suggested, would allow water bodies to recover and provide a window for the government to introduce sustainable mining practices.

“We are hopeful that by the end of the six months, we will have seen improvements in water quality, and the government will have proposed viable solutions for sustainable small-scale mining,” Amissah-Nyarkoh said.

He also proposed the introduction of alternative livelihood programs to help miners transition to legal, environmentally friendly occupations. Additionally, the GCNH recommended that small-scale miners and residents of mining communities undergo medical screenings to assess the impact of mercury exposure on their health and to facilitate early treatment where necessary.

The coalition’s concerns were echoed by traditional leaders from mining regions, including the Queen Mother of the Upper Axim traditional area, Obaahemaa Eza Nkrumah. She clarified that many of the illegal mining activities taking place in their forests were conducted by outsiders, often with official documentation from higher authorities, leaving local leaders powerless to stop the destruction of the land.

In response to these concerns, Dr. Nii Nortey Hanson-Nortey, a council member of the GCNH, assured that the coalition would rally its members to work with stakeholders at all levels to ensure that mining is conducted responsibly. “Mining can be done in a civil and proper way without contaminating the water bodies,” Dr. Hanson-Nortey stated, stressing the importance of collaboration to address the galamsey crisis.

The GCNH’s call for immediate action on illegal mining reflects the growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of galamsey in Ghana, with many hoping that the incoming administration will take swift and decisive steps to address the crisis.