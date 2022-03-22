GCNM Rector Charges Graduating Nurses To Invest In Their Professional Growth

Ms Hannnah Akua Oparebea Acquah, Rector of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives (GCNM) has advised the Graduating class of 2022 Nurse Assistant Clinical programme of the Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School to aspire to the utmost level in nursing.

She said higher education was of the essence for practice in today’s complex healthcare system.

Speaking on the theme, “The Ideal Nurse for the 21st Century Ghanaian Healthcare System”, at the 2022 Matriculation and Graduation ceremony for the Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School, the Rector enumerated a number of attributes that an ideal nurse should exhibit in her line of duty.

He mentioned Care, empathy, commitment, critical thinking, effective communication skills, professionalism among other attributes as the traits ideal for the 21st Century nurse.

She also admonished both Matriculants and Graduands to embrace mentorship and supervision from their predecessors and other senior colleagues in the nursing profession.

Ms Oparebea Acquah reminded them to manage their time and resources well and to take their studies seriously by actively participating in both theoretical and clinical sessions.

In her welcome address, the Ag. Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Dr. Patience Aniteye, congratulated the graduands and encouraged them to give off their best in the service to humanity.

To the Matriculants, Dr Aniteye admonished the students to brace themselves for the journey ahead and to take advantage of the human and material resources available to facilitate their learning.

She was grateful to Management for the additional infrastructure, including lecture halls, offices for staff, and a conference room to accommodate the increasing population of the School which now stands at over four hundred (400) with almost seventy percent 70 per cent offering Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Midwifery.

The President of the Family Health University College, Prof. E. Y. Kwawukume congratulated the graduands on their achievements and entreated them to sharpen the skills acquired in the classroom and to build exceptional work ethics.

He entreated them to show care and empathy in their professional duties, and to let the values inculcated in them by the School reflect in their actions and inactions.

He also encouraged the Matriculants to aim for excellence and be disciplined, analytical, and to learn to question knowledge received, in a refined manner.

The Family Health Nursing & Midwifery School’s 2022 Matriculation and Graduation ceremony had sixty-eight (68) Nursing Assistant Clinical (NAC) students graduating, and two hundred and fifty-seven (257) freshmen and women, comprising two-hundred (200) for BSc. Nursing and Midwifery programme, and fifty-seven (57) for NAC programme, also matriculating.

The Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of Ghana, and affliated to the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale.

In 2009, the School started offering a two-year Certificate Programme in Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) and a three- year Diploma Programme in General Nursing and Midwifery in 2018.

In 2019, the School started a Bachelor of Science programme in General Nursing and Midwifery.

The Nursing and Midwifery School is equipped with modern facilities and well-trained lecturers, and has churned out thousands of graduates who are working in both private and public health facilities across the country and beyond.