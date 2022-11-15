GCTU conferred award on Dr. Freda Prempeh

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has conferred an award on Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

Among the 100 top alumni achievers of the university, the MP, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President received “Top Platinum Achievers Award”.

A citation, sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) read “your exceptional character, admirable conduct and strong-willed determination are a credit to your alma mater, and we acknowledge you for your numerous excellent achievements.

“You have consistently and impressively distinguished yourself as a GCTU alumnus through your significant contributions to society, business and industry,” it added.

Dr. Prempeh is a self-disciplined, devoted public servant and a brand and communication expert.

She is a third term MP for Tano-North and the only New Patriotic Party (NPP) female legislator in the Ahafo Region.