Dr Ethel Yiranbon, a lecturer at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), has donated assorted items worth GHC4,000.00 to the Timataaba Orphanage in Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The donation, which was part of activities to mark her 40th birthday celebration, included bags of rice, bags of gari, gallons of oil, used clothes, soft drinks, biscuits, soap, toiletries, milo, milk, stationery and coronavirus disease preventive materials.

Dr Yiranbon, who is a native of the area, gave a cash amount of GHC1,000.00 to the management of the orphanage to assist in the provision of the daily needs of the children.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the items, Dr Yiranbon noted that the 40th birthday was special to her and it was appropriate to celebrate it with the vulnerable in society.

She said the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 with its related issues had affected many Ghanaians, especially the orphans because people no longer had enough to donate.

The Lecturer said she planned to focus on developing and mentoring the youth, especially girls in the area to empower them to be successful in future.

“I do have programmes that will come in the form of mentorship, education, sexual and reproductive health issues and equip them in any way to inspire them so that their lives can be smoother than what we had,” she said.

Dr Ethel called on all stakeholders to support the initiatives when they are being rolled out to achieve greater impact.

Madam Janet Naamyagh Tindan, the Care Taker of the Orphanage, who received the items on behalf of the children, thanked Dr Ethel for her generosity and said the support would go a long way to help in their daily upkeep.

Madam Tindan said the food was the greatest need at the Orphanage as children needed to eat to survive and said the donation came at a time they had almost exhausted their provisions.

She said the orphanage had 23 children with nine in Second Cycle institutions while the rest were in basic schools.

She appealed to all Ghanaians to support the orphanage to take care of the children and train them to be responsible and contribute to the development of their respective communities.