GCTU Partners with Microsoft Skills for Jobs and 0800Africa to Empower Ghanaian Students and Professionals

In a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing digital skills and employability among Ghanaian students and professionals, the Ghana Communication Tehnology University (GCTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Skills for Jobs, and 0800Africa.

The agreement, signed at a ceremony at GCTU, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, formalizes a collaboration that will bring the Microsoft Skills for Jobs Microdegree Programme to Ghana. This programme, funded by the European Union, will facilitate training, certification and job placement opportunities in high-demand areas like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and coding.

In his opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of GCTU, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa underscored the importance of the partnership for advancing technology education in Ghana. “This relationship will benefit both our students and faculty and we anticipate further opportunities for collaboration with our international partners, particularly through student exchange programmes and joint research in information technology,” he noted.

He highlighted GCTU’s reputation as a top institution for IT education in Ghana, saying, “When it comes to IT, GCTU is the university of choice, with even lecturers from institutions like the University of Ghana and KNUST joining our Ph.D. programmes in computer science and IT.”

The CEO of the Microsoft Skills for Jobs Microdegree programme, Mr. Sayed Jawed, echoed the enthusiasm for the partnership, revealing plans to expand the collaboration. “Early next year, we will bring a delegation from KAMK University, Finland and Microsoft to GCTU to explore affiliation agreements, potentially paving the way for student exchanges between Ghana and Finland,” Mr. Jawed said. The initiative aims to create pathways for Ghanaian students to gain international experience and for GCTU to host Finnish students, fostering cross-cultural learning.

A significant component of the agreement involves collaborating with local banks to provide financial aid, enabling students to finance their studies through micro-loans. With these options, students can pay the programme fee in monthly installments, making it accessible to a broader audience. Mr. Jawed outlined, “This programme is designed to prepare students, recent graduates, freelancers and IT professionals for global job opportunities. We aim to certify 286,000 students by 2026, with 60,000 of those certifications coming from Ghana.”

Highlighting the importance of aligning the programme with local industry needs, Ms. Maame Afua Essel, CEO of 0800Africa, expressed optimism about the programme’s impact on students’ career prospects. As part of the agreement, GCTU’s graduate students will be required to complete the Microdegree programme as an additional qualification, adding greater value to their master’s degrees.

The signing of this MoU comes at a time when IT skills are increasingly essential for employability and economic growth. Mr. Jawed further noted, “Through this collaboration, Ghanaian students and professionals will have the opportunity to acquire sought-after skills, with their information shared with 32,000 IT companies across Europe, thus opening doors to international job placements.”

The ceremony was attended by key officials from all partner organizations. Attendees from GCTU included the Registrar, Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Information Systems (FoCIS), Dr. William Lesley Brown-Acquaye and a lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering, Dr. Samuel Akwasi Danso. The partners were represented by the CEO of Microsoft Skills for Jobs Microdegree Programme, Mr. Sayed Jawed; CEO of 0800Africa, Ms. Maame Afua Essel; and the Solution Consultant from Raycom Technologies, Mr. Ben Atitsogbui.

With this new alliance, GCTU is set to enhance its standing as an IT hub and a leader in digital education in Ghana.