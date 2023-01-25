GCTU poised to lead ICT solutions in Ghana

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) is to sign an agreement with Jospong ICT Group and an Israel based company for the establishment of a Cyber Security Training Centre at the cost of 400,000 Euros.

The agreement will explore, train and lead the pace of ICT Solutions in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region.

As part of efforts to enhance student’s experience, an Industrial Liaison Office has been created to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

It would establish, build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with industry players and provide industrial attachment and innovation incubation centre for students before the completion of their programmes.

Nana Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the Vice Chancellor, disclosed this at the University’s 30th Congregation in Accra.

It was on the theme: ‘Harnessing Ghana’s Communication and Technology Potential for Sustainable Economic Growth’’.

He said the theme focused on the importance of communication and technology as key drivers of economic growth and prosperity.

“In GCTU we believe quality teaching is essential for positive student learning outcome” he said, and that the University continued to focus on its core mandate to deliver quality education.

Nana Prof Afoakwa said the GCTU had excelled beyond expectation in our academic programmes with our local affiliate universities, international partners and other professional accredited partners.

He said the University had submitted 20 new STEM/ICT based programmes at the Bachelors, Masters and Doctorial level to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for accreditation.

That, he said, would help develop and design its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, structures and policies that conformed to national and international standards.

“As a pioneer in the delivery of Transnational Education (TNE) GCTU continues to bear the torch as one of the most successful TNE providers in Ghana and Africa,” he said.

Prof Kofi Awusabo-Asare, the Council Chairman of the University, said GCTU aspired to be a world class university promoting scholarship, innovative research, cutting-edge technology, entrepreneurship and developing outstanding students and staff for national and global development.

Mr Samuel Ofori-Gyampo, the Chief Operating Officer of Jospong ICT Group, commended the University for the leadership role it sought to play in the ICT world.

He expressed the hope that the students would make the University proud in their chosen career.