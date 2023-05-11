GCTU signs a landmark MoU with ICCE

The Ghana Communication Technology University, (GCTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Certified Chartered Economists (ICCE).

The signing ceremony was held at the Business School of the Ghana Communication Technology University in Accra.

Professor George Oppong Appiagyei Ampong, Dean of Business School; Dr. Richard Asravor, Head of Economics Department; as well as faculty members, represented GCTU, while Paul Frimpong, ICCE’s Global Head of Membership; and Miss Gifty Boatemaa Annan, Executive Coordinator, represented ICCE.

Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), is a technology-oriented public institution of higher learning committed to providing an educational experience of the highest quality. Over 10,000 students are pursuing various programs at the university.

ICCE on the other hand is the world’s leading professional qualification program, offering the Chartered Economist designation.

The two institutions will be working together to provide the Chartered Economist designation as well as career growth opportunities to past and present students of the GCTU.

Under this agreement, the ICCE will offer scholarships and special gateways for GCTU students and faculty to pursue and earn the prestigious Chartered Economist designation.

This partnership will see the two institutions working together to provide professional development programs for both faculty and students at GCTU.

Speaking on behalf of the ICCE, Paul Frimpong, Global Head of Membership of the ICCE, reiterated the Institute’s commitment to partnering with institutions of higher learning across multiple countries.

“Partnerships like we are witnessing today have been one of our core approaches to offering opportunities to students and faculty to earn our prestigious Chartered Economist designation.”

“Today, we are making history with GCTU, just like we have done with other universities across Africa in the past few months.”

According to Professor George Oppong Appiagyei Ampong, Dean of Business School at GCTU, he believes that a partnership with a global body such as ICCE speaks to the commitment of GCTU to providing career growth opportunities for students.

“More importantly, we hope, as has been stipulated in the MoU, to get most of our students and faculty to earn the Chartered Economist designation.”

“We will also work to ensure that our students and faculty benefit from professional development programs under this MoU.”

Speaking to the mandate of the Economics Department, Dr. Richard Asravor, Head of the Economics Department, reassured his commitment to facilitate the full implementation of this MoU between ICCE and GCTU.

Source: ICCE – www.charteredeconomist.org