GCTU unveils hidden talents and potentials in students – Vice Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of Ghana Communication Technology (GCTU), Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa has stated that the institution is a place where hidden talents and potentials are discovered and was quick to add that it is also a learning environment that helps in defining the future of students.

He said the University strives for excellence in areas such as research and teaching and an institution of higher learning that has been at the forefront of ICT education, adding that GCTU will continue to empower students to search for knowledge through constant learning and innovation.

Prof. Emmanuel Afoakwa was speaking at the 30th Matriculation ceremony at the Tesano main campus in Accra.

He disclosed that GCTU is now a public university since August, 2020 as a result of the successful passage of the University Act, 2020 (Act 1022) which made the institution a fully-fledged public university by Parliament and assented by the President of Ghana on the 13th of August 2020.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University have put in place comprehensive framework to embark on massive rebranding to leverage ICT, media, public relations campaign to make the needed impact in the tertiary space and in the West Africa sub-region adding that GCTU website will be adequately enhanced to spell out operations of activities of faculties, departments, directorates and units within the university.

According to him, the University is also embarking on total development of students and embarking on total development of students and explained that the strategy will be done by enhancing knowledge, skills, capacity building to help develop particularly entrepreneurship.

“It is against these background that 80 percent of students will be challenged to undergo industrial attachments in organisations where their respective services will be needed after graduation”, he said and hinted further that Industrial Liaison Office have been created to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

According to him, the outfit will maintain and liaise with industry players and provide industrial attachments for students before the completion of the various programmes of study and as a result management have initiated steps to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of the effort to train and equip students with the needed skills.

“GCTU prides itself on integrity, excellence and academic freedom as its core values that guide the institution rules and regulations governing studentship on campus”, he said.

Report by Ben LARYEA