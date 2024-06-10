GCTU Vice Chancellor Visits Indonesian Honorary Consul to Strengthen Academic Ties

In a significant step towards enhancing educational collaboration between Ghana and Indonesia, the Vice Chancellor of Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Paskal A.B. Rois, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana. This meeting, held at the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, is part of a broader initiative by the Indonesian Consulate to foster academic partnerships and mutual growth through various collaborative activities.

The strategic initiative launched by the Indonesian Consulate aims to promote academic excellence through scholarships, joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and more. This visit by Prof. Afoakwa underscores a shared commitment to strengthening educational ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.

For over two decades, Indonesia has been offering both full and partial scholarships to international students, including those from Ghana. Despite Indonesia’s vibrant economy and advanced educational facilities, particularly in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), many Ghanaian students have missed out on these opportunities due to limited information. The Indonesian Consulate in Ghana is now actively promoting these scholarships to encourage more Ghanaian students and institutions to take advantage of them.

During the meeting, several key areas of cooperation were discussed:

– Provision of Scholarships: Increasing awareness and accessibility of full and partial scholarships for Ghanaian students.

– Development of Joint Degree Programs: Creating programs that allow students to earn degrees recognized in both Ghana and Indonesia.

– Promotion of Collaborative Research and Faculty Exchanges: Facilitating joint research projects and exchanges to enhance academic knowledge and professional development.

– Facilitation of Online Lecturing Opportunities: Leveraging technology to provide remote learning opportunities.

– Sharing of Academic Resources: Enhancing the quality of education through shared resources and expertise.

The discussions also covered the organization of scholarly meetings and conferences, the implementation of student exchange programs, and the exploration of joint academic programs to offer diverse learning opportunities.

Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa expressed optimism about the potential for collaboration, highlighting the numerous opportunities for academic excellence and the training of future professionals, particularly in driving Ghana’s digitalization agenda. “This partnership opens up a world of opportunities for our students and faculty, fostering academic excellence and innovation,” said Prof. Afoakwa.

Echoing this sentiment, the Indonesian Counselor, His Excellency Paskal A.B. Rois, emphasized the transformative impact of international partnerships on academic excellence and career prospects for students. He urged Ghanaian students and institutions to fully utilize the scholarships and other opportunities available. “We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance academic excellence and open up new career paths for students,” said Rois. “We encourage Ghanaian students and institutions to take full advantage of the scholarships and other opportunities available.”

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with GCTU and expressed anticipation for a productive partnership that will transform the educational landscape for both countries.

GCTU is a leading institution dedicated to advancing knowledge and technology through innovative education and research. It aims to cultivate a globally competitive academic environment that fosters the development of students and faculty.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana is committed to promoting bilateral relations between Indonesia and Ghana, focusing on cultural, educational, and economic cooperation.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the academic relations between Ghana and Indonesia, promising to create new opportunities and foster a culture of excellence and innovation in both countries. For more information about the scholarship opportunities and collaborative programs, interested parties can contact the Indonesian Consulate in Ghana.