GDFA recruit new players into national team

The Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) has recruited new players into the national team, the Black Wonders ahead of the upcoming West Africa Deaf Football Union (WADFU) competition to be staged in Senegal next month.

Twenty-four players have been selected by the GDFA technical team due to their impressive performance during the national deaf gala tournament which was played last month at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They included six players from the current league champions Heart of Wolves, Madina-based Deaf Football Club (DFC).

The players are Anang Andrews – central defender, Adomoko Emmanuel-midfielder, Nicholas Edzen-goalkeep, Martin Nyarko-forward, Joshua Ofori Ntow-left defender and Plus Appiah-right defender.

Four players from Western Deaf Warrior club, Austine Ayisi Asaah-midfielder, Bibi Idi-goalkeeper, John Saboah-wing forward, and Enoch Amoah-central midfielder.

While four other players from the Tema DFC have been shortlisted Anchews Kyei-midfielder, Wonder Korto-midfielder, Nkrumah Isaac-winger, and Kwadwo Oboni-forwarder.

Three players from Accra Ambassador DFC, David Quaye-forwarder, Kennedy Asiedu-right defender, and Osae Lawrence-midfielder.

Two players from Wild Jagur Deaf Football Club, Mohammed Faruko-goalkeeper, and midfielder Joshua Friempong.

Bono Golden, midfielder DFC Samuel Kusi, Ablekuma DFC goalkeeper Samuel Kojo Asahin, Red Star DFC, Kwasi Apenteng-forwarder, Kasoa DFC Robert Mensah-midfielder, Professional DFC, George Amoah central defender have been shortlisted.