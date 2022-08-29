GDIW Returns for a 3-day Second Edition

Building on the successes of last year’s event, the Ghana Digital Innovation Week 2022 is scheduled for 26 -28 October 2022 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, as well as other satellite events happening across the country.

This year’s 3-day event will connect digital and creative minds, corporates and grassroots, startups, intermediary organizations, and policymakers. GDIW 2022 offers a 360 Digital, Tech, and Entrepreneurial stakeholder engagement, networking, and a platform for businesses to make themselves known.

Ghana Digital Innovation Week (GDIW) is a nationwide set of events showcasing and celebrating milestones in Ghana’s Digital Innovation Ecosystem. GDIW provides a platform for various actors to learn, share ideas and create connections to enhance the progress of the landscape.

The week is co-created and co-owned by actors from the private sectors, academia, policymakers, Development Partners, and Civil Society Organizations and supported by The Digital Transformation Centre, an initiative by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

The intention behind it is to foster the growth of technology and innovation that have been growing rapidly in Ghana. Workshops, competitions, and company visits are some of the activities involved during the event. Over the course of the week, there will be more than 30 sessions at several locations across the country. There will be dozens of presentations and displays from digital inﬂuencers and key players in the innovation ecosystem. With numerous event options, there’s something for everyone!

GDIW 2022 comprises segmented thematic setups tailored to various ecosystem sectors. Building on last year’s success of over 4,000 attendees and international participation from Rwanda, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Germany, Israel, Ireland, USA, UK, Switzerland, and South Korea, this year will again see many high-level policy players, digital and tech personalities and enthusiasts.

From fireside chats with prominent innovators to the hands-on training on digital skills, here are some highlights from the roughly 47 events happening during GDIW 2021.

DigiTalks: 7 influencers presenting on a TED-like stage

Expert session on IOT Industry 4.0 & The Future of Jobs by IoT Network Hub

Innovation Ecosystem mapping by Ashesi University

Panel discussion on Building partnerships for Digital Innovation by Innohub

GovTech “Innovating with Data” Your Role and Opportunities by Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation

Kumasi RuTech Forum by DTC GIZ

Premiere of the Rumours Film Series by penplusbytes

Workshop on how to create accessible digital innovation for all by Tech Era

Launch of UGTech Online Platform by University of Ghana – ORID

Agricultural Digitalization and Innovation Panel discussion by Kosmos Innovation

Masterclass on Leveraging Virtual Reality to Drive Digital Transformation by DOBIISON

A decade of Games in Africa is making an impact one game at a time! Impact on Inclusion and diversity by Leti Arts

Startup Act/Business environment Policy Discussion by Tony Blair Institute & GIZ

It is much more than a festival; it is an unforgettable and impactful lifetime experience for the innovators and stakeholders who take part.

The event will be streamed live on the Hopin Conferencing platform and will also be organized in many other regions. The nationwide participation of GDIW will enable further discourse in improving digital literacy, especially among the youth in rural areas.