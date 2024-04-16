GDLA President Dr King Ayi Tunma Grabs Two Doctorate Degrees

St. Thomas -A- becket university institute Canterbury-Kent, England African campus-Ghana in conjunction with faith university seminary, Kumasi has on April 15, 2024 honored Dr King Ayi Tunma of GDLA fame, who’s affectionately called Kimens, a Honorary Doctorate degree at Gardinal conference Hall in Kumasi.

Dr. King Ayi Tunma earned the Doctorate degree on merit, according to the organizers.

The president and the founder of the Ga-dangme land’s Administration is now qualified to be called Dr. King Ayi Tunma I.

All humans are gifted with a talent, while others were Pursuing academics courses of politics to higher levels, he Dr Ayi Tunma I combined the pursuit of knowledge with practical Applications of his talent by writing his marketing theses saving the people of Greater Accra region when it comes to solving of land litigations that has bedeviled the Accra city was approved by the generality of the people, including universities of higher learning.

From a small beginning, Dr king Ayi Tunma is set to establish an empire that will look into the cause of land litigations in Accra city and solve them, adding that land problems that are sent to court will be thing of the past.

To arrive at their decision to award him with two doctorate Degrees, HRM king Ayi Tunma was thoroughly assessed by the Canterbury university and conferred on him a Doctorate Degree.

The business mogul who doubles as the president of the Ga-Dangme land Administration was elevated to the status of Docterate by the British university for his contribution to innovation, provisions of job opportunities and relentless promotion of Ghanaian culture.

The citations which were signed by H E, HRE, HIRM, Archbishop king professor Barthsy Ojoi Enebiene GJP. Executive chief chancellor/ founder, St. Thomas-A- becket university institute, land the lofty prize into the hands of Dr king Ayi Tunma I for portraying himself as a person million can emulate in the society.

The feat chalked by HRM, Dr king Ayi Tunma who hails from the greater Accra region, Adu otukpno, the descendant of Tunma royal dynasty, will inspire many Ghanaians to Pursue entrepreneurship. He is a role model who will be an all-time member of top leveled personalities in the global world.

Apart from Dr king Ayi Tunma , the Chief of Abola HRM Nii Kofi Otudan and the Gyesehene of Abola Nii Okai Awuah Mensah who have been awarded Honorary Doctorate for roles they have played in a society and continue to play in various fields in Ghana.