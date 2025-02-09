GDLA Reminds Prez Mahama of His Pledge to Return Ga-Dangme Lands

President John Mahama assured the Ga-Dangme people that the next NDC government will set up a commission of enquiry to probe all cases of involving the looting of lands in Greater Accra. Now that NDC government is in power the GDLA is reminding the President to honour the pledge he made to the good people of Greater Accra region.

The Ga-Dangme Lands Administration has declared a state of emergency regarding land dispute in Greater Accra region.

The Administration has urge the lands commission to immediately halt the registration of all disputed lands in the area .

The lands decision comes regarding the escalating tensions between traditional landowners,private developers ,and government agencies ocer ownership and control of prime lands in the region.

The situation has reached boiling point ” King Dr Dr Dr Ayi Tunnmaa II the president of the Ga Dangme lands Administration said ,

” The lands commission must take immediate action to protect the right of the people ”

The state of emergency declaration affects all lands currently under dispute, including those in high -demand areas such as East legion ,spintex,osu , cantoment,Airport ,La , Ngleshie Alata (James town) and it environs citing concerns about the lack of transparency and Fairness in land allocation.

King Dr Dr Dr Ayi Tunnmaa said the lands commission must comply with the directives from the owners of Akra.

He said the national emergency is expected to remain in place until further notice, pending resolution of the outstanding disputes.

As the situation unfolds , residents and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with lands in Greater Accra Region, adding that the office of the indigenous Chief of defense for the Ga-Dangme state has done a few feasibility studies on the ground pertaining to Ga- Dangme lands development and protect the interest of the Ga Dangme lands .

The GDLA envisions a legally savvy and conscious Ga Dangme Kingdom, Traditional Authorities, kings ,chiefs, Queens and heads of individual families and able institution for absolute justice delivery for inclusive and sustainable development of the Ga Dangme Kingdom.

King Dr Dr Dr Ayi said the goal of the GDLA is to promote the provisions of affordable and accessible justice for the citizenry of the Ga Dangme people, developing their human capital and capacities to fashion out policies and build institutions for affective and efficient in land transaction.