GDLA Welcomes New IGP Christian Tetteh Yehonu 

The Ga Dangme Lands Administration is thrilled about the recent appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yehonu as the new Inspector General of Police.

The Administration believe that his leadership will bring the much-needed sanity to the security landscape.

In fact, the administration is eager to collaborate with IGP Yehonu to tackle the long-standing land and chieftaincy conflicts plaguing the Ga state.

They plan to engage in productive dialogue with him to explore ways to resolve these issues.

One key strategy they have been working on is the declaration of state of emergency at the Lands Commission to temporarily halt all land registrations.

This bold move aims to prevent further conflicts and create a conducive environment for peaceful resolution.

By working together with the IGP, the Ga Dangme Lands Administration is hopeful that they can bring peace and stability to the communities.

With such a promising and pragmatic initiative everyone knows that Ga Dangme lands Administration is the hope, and the future is also bright for all of us.