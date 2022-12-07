GDSF holds fruitful Annual General Meeting

The Ghana Deaf Sports Federation (GDSF) held a fruitful Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Media Center in the Accra Sports Stadium, where issues of mutual interest and concern towards the development of the federation were discussed.

It was also an end of year meeting for executives and stakeholders of deaf sports fraternity to meet and decide on the way forward for the deaf community.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Setumte Dodzi Ametewee Vice Chairman of Deaf Athletics said the leadership must come together to ensure unity and stability for the development of the sports.

He said, “as a federation we must work together as a team to fast-track development and I urge members to be ready for the task ahead”.

He said the move was to enable the federation to put in place an appropriate and effective mechanism aimed at ensuring an all-inclusive participation of the grassroot, free, fair and transparent election.

The AGM validated a one-year period for election after Deaflympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

The AGM also admitted new leaders from Deaf Tennis, Deaf Basketball, Deaf Rugby, Deaf Swimming and Deaf Golf to the sports fraternity within GDSF.

In attendance were representatives from all the 13 member of the association including Deaf Volleyball, Deaf Handball, Deaf Cycling, Deaf Athletics, Deaf Basketball, Deaf Lawn Tennis, Deaf Golf, Deaf Rugby, Deaf Bowling, Deaf Cricket, Taekwondo, Judo and Wresting. The only affiliate absent is Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) among others.

The AGM meeting was sponsored by Eximia Development limited.