Gdzilla Share New Single “OT”

Fresh off the heels of his critically lauded debut EP, “Gdzilla,” Jonzing World’s burgeoning star Gdzilla is back with a brand new single, “OT,” set to be released on May 23, 2024, on all major streaming platforms.

“OT” marks a thrilling return for Gdzilla, building on the infectious Afrobeats energy he unleashed with his debut. With “OT,” Gdzilla aims to prove himself as the next monumental talent from Jonzing World, living up to the label’s legacy of discovering exceptional artists.

On “OT,” Gdzilla shares street wisdom from his experience growing up in Ikorodu, Lagos. Singing “Omo iya mi ma sun, Tori aiye yi gan dun, Fi omi ko bo ju, Aiye ti mo wa igbadun” in Yoruba, his native language, Gdzilla motivates listeners to continue the grind as there’s joy to life. This electrifying new track promises to further solidify his position as a rising street hop star.

This high-energy anthem is a declaration of intent, brimming with confidence, intentionality, and swagger as Gdzilla asserts himself as a dominant force within the genre. “OT” is sure to set dance floors alight and solidify Gdzilla’s position as the next big talent poised to join Jonzing World’s roster of superstars.

Listen to “OT” on all platforms here https://gdzilla.lnk.to/OT-single

About

Adegunju Ajibola Abdul Malik, professionally known as Gdzilla, is a street-hop and Afrobeats artist from Lagos, Nigeria. Born on May 24, 2000, and growing up in Ikorodu, the outskirts of Lagos, Gdzilla’s music combines elements from the rhythms and melodies of Yoruba indigenous music to the lamba and lived experiences of street-hop, making Afrobeats a distinct genre reflective of growing up in the streets of Lagos.

He started his professional music career in 2023 with the release of his eponymously named debut EP, “Gdzilla,” following his signing to Jonzing World. The six-track EP is a statement of who Gdzilla is; his humble beginnings and lived experiences. Gdzilla’s music, charismatic persona and vibrant energy mark him as an artist set to make a significant impact in the music industry.