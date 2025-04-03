GEA and GIZ Launch Digitalize for Jobs Project to Empower Persons with Disabilities

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), in partnership with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), has officially launched the SME Innovation and Inclusion Programme – Digitalize for Jobs (D4J) Project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through digitalization.

Speaking at the launch held at the Accra Digital Centre, Ms. Margaret Ansei, CEO of GEA, emphasized the project’s transformative potential in fostering inclusivity and economic empowerment within Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape.

“Today marks not just the commencement of a project but the dawn of a new era of inclusivity and empowerment. The 2021 Population & Housing Census highlights that approximately 8% of our population face barriers to economic opportunities. This initiative seeks to dismantle those barriers and unlock the immense potential of PWD entrepreneurs,” Ms. Ansei stated.

The D4J Project, developed in partnership with GIZ under the German Cooperation’s ‘Invest for Jobs’ initiative, builds upon the success of the Women SME Innovation Programme. It provides tailored digital literacy training, access to essential business tools, digital visibility support, and one-on-one coaching to help PWD-led enterprises compete effectively in the modern economy.

Highlighting the project’s alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ms. Ansei noted its contributions to SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

The initiative aims to empower 50 Ghanaian businesses led by PWDs, helping them embrace digitalization and create 100 new jobs by September 2025. It also aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of inclusive economic growth and digital transformation.

Ms. Ansei expressed gratitude to GIZ and the German Cooperation’s ‘Invest for Jobs’ team, as well as the GEA staff and the resilient PWD entrepreneurs, affirming GEA’s commitment to ensuring that PWDs are not left on the margins of Ghana’s economic development but are integral to its success.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Hon. Ministers from the Ministry of Trade, Gender, and Greater Accra, representatives from PWD associations, and business leaders, all of whom commended the initiative as a step toward a more inclusive and equitable Ghana.