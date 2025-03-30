GEA and Mastercard Foundation Boost Local Enterprises with Heritage Month Celebration

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) marked this year’s Heritage Month with a colorful and symbolic celebration, reinforcing its commitment to promoting local businesses and Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

As part of the festivities, GEA staff proudly represented their home regions in vibrant African prints, showcasing Ghana’s unity in diversity, resilience, and entrepreneurial strength.

Leading the celebration, the CEO of GEA, Ms. Margaret Ansei, donned her full traditional regalia as she joined Management and Staff on a visit to Yenze Ghana Mall—a one-stop Trade Facilitation Hub established in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation under the BizBox Project.

The visit aimed to raise public awareness of the mall as a premier destination for Made-in-Ghana products, spanning fashion, food, cosmetics, and skincare. By highlighting local businesses and promoting patronage, GEA reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and fostering a thriving local business ecosystem.

The Heritage Month celebration served as a powerful reminder of GEA’s role in providing access to markets and championing Ghanaian entrepreneurship on a national scale.