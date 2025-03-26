GEA CEO Margaret Ansei Strengthens Ties with JICA to Boost Ghana’s MSME Growth

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) is seeking to deepen its collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to further support the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of GEA, Ms. Margaret Ansei, held discussions with JICA’s Chief Representative, Suzuki Momoko, and her team to explore ways to enhance their partnership. Key among the discussions was JICA’s continued support for Ghana’s MSME sector, the economic impact of their interventions, and a formal request for the extension of the Enterprise Development Project with Kaizen.

The JICA delegation included Aizu Naho, Representative for Agriculture and the Private Sector; Kaneko Kazuyo, Representative for Promoting AfCFTA and Trade Facilitation; Nakahashi Ichiro, Volunteer Coordinator; and Nana Adwoa Konadu Asiam, Program Specialist for Private Sector Development.

Ms. Ansei was accompanied by her Deputy, Samira Abdul-Azeez Esq.; Greater Accra Regional Manager, Mrs. Anthea Ohene Mayne; Senior Strategy Coordinator, Mrs. Mary Nkrumah Inusah; and Senior Business Advisor, Madam Juliana Adubofour.

The engagement underscores GEA’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that empower Ghanaian businesses, drive economic growth, and promote trade opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).