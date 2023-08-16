GEA holds Ninth Edition of Women in HR Conference 

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) has organised the Ninth Edition of its flagship Women in Human Resource (HR) Conference in Accra.

The two-day event on the theme: “Driving Change, Shaping the Future of HR”, aims to create a transformative and empowering experience for women in the Human Resources (HR) industry, enabling them to thrive, shape the future of HR, and contribute to the advancement of gender equality in the workplace.

The GEA introduced the annual Women in HR Conference nine years ago, aiming to provide a supportive platform for female HR leaders and professionals in Ghana. The primary goal is to facilitate the exchange of relevant ideas and best practices, ultimately boosting both their career advancement and organizational performance.

Mrs. Victoria Hajar, GEA Second Vice President, said the willingness of HR Practitioners to share their invaluable expertise across various essential realms of HR leadership and workplace wellness was truly commendable and highly cherished.

She noted that since its inception, the Association had been consistent with the organization of the Conference, which was making significant strides towards establishing itself as an “HR Enlightenment or Knowledge Hub” for practitioners.

“Our aspiration is for every female HR professional to take advantage of this platform at least once during her career journey,” she said.

“This will enable them to connect with peers, share insights, and collaboratively address the persistent challenges that their respective organizations may be facing.”

Mrs. Hajar reiterated that GEA recognises that the landscape of human resources was evolving rapidly, and that it was essential that they, as women in this dynamic field, remain at the forefront of this evolution.

She mentioned specific areas such as diversity, equity, and inclusion, leadership development, data-driven decision-making, mental health and well-being, ethics and compliance as well as occupational safety and health must form a significant part of their organisation’s overall strategic objective.

She underscored that navigating these challenges requires a forward-thinking, adaptable, and empathetic approach.

HR leaders who proactively engage with these emerging issues would be well-equipped to drive their organizations forward in an ever-changing world of work.

Mrs. Hajar said the Conference was not just an annual event; saying, “it is a celebration of our shared potential and an affirmation of our determination to drive change and shape the boundaries of HR”.

“Let us, therefore, emerge from this gathering as stronger, wiser, and more connected individuals, ready to champion transformation in every place of work.”

Mrs. Rose Karikari Anang, Deputy Chairperson, National Labour Commission, who delivered the keynote address, advised HRs to ensure the retention of employees through engagement; adding that engaged employees were more likely to remain in the organisation and contribute to its growth.

She said soft skills training was also needed for HRs to enable them to deliver on their mandates.

Soft skills for human resources are the combination of certain personality traits, behaviours and social attitudes that make it easy to manage people and maintain interpersonal relationships.

She further appealed to HRs to build company culture through employees’ wellbeing.