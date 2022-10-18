GEA holds sensitization workshop on Ghana Jobs and Skills Project in Ho

The Volta Regional directorate of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has held a day’s sensitization workshop for the youth in the region on the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP) to enable them to take advantage of the project.

Giving a remark at the program, Mr Divine K. Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) gave the assurance of the government and said the NPP-Government was very youth-friendly and would do anything to promote and protect the interest of the youth and also guarantee their future.

He said the government since coming into power has introduced and implemented various pro-poor and credible job avenues for the teeming youths.

“Indeed, this is yet another initiative that focuses on youth employability”, he emphasized.

He, therefore, challenged all the participants to partake in the project without thinking about which government brought it but rather making sure that they benefited from the project so that it would also benefit the Municipality as a whole.

Mr Bosson implored them to take the training very seriously, as there were more of their kind who did not have the opportunity to partake in a such training exercise.

According to him, customer care was very important in the growth of job success, and with sacrifice, hard work, perseverance and Gog-fearing the goal can be achieved.

Volta Regional Manager of GEA, Mr Seth Klutse said the Government of Ghana (GOG) with the support of the World Bank developed the GJSP to support jobs and skills for individuals in the country.

He said the project which aims at supporting skills development, upgrades and jobs for Ghanaians will be implemented for a period of five (5) years and is expected to train about fifty thousand (50,000) beneficiaries.

He added that the project aims at helping the government to better respond to the imperative of creating more and decent jobs for the youth and the rapidly growing labour force.

Mr Emmanuel Kudzo Agyeman, Project Officer at the GEA Regional Office who took participants through the details of the project announced that the project comprises four (4) components for skills development and job generating.

He explained that the project comprises multiple activities that promote the employment and productivity of workers, as well as initiatives to strengthen the efficiency and capacity of government agencies for the various activities to be implemented under the project.

He said component one is the provision of apprenticeship and entrepreneurship support to individuals for jobs, whereas component two is the provision of competitive grants to private enterprises for expanded employment.

Component three is the operationalization of the Ghana Labour Market Information System, the upgrade of District Public Employment Centers and Services, and Independent Performance Reviews of selected government youth employment and skills development programs.

Meanwhile, the fourth component is capacity development, technical assistance, and project management support to Coordinating, Implementing and Partnering Agencies for enhanced skills and job impact.