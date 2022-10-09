GEA seeks to promote creation of green jobs

Mr. Mathew Azoya, the Northern Regional Manager of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) urged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) promotes globally the creation of green jobs as a way of generating decent employment and also enhance income opportunities in Ghana.

He said green agenda is one of the key focus areas of Invest for Jobs creation on Ghana.

Mr Azoya said this during the closing ceremony of Invest for Jobs final edition of the Green SME Networking Festival held in Tamale to improved green productivities in the country has come to an end.

The three days event was on the theme: “Sustainable business practice does not matter the size of business; it goes for everyone, big or small – a collective moral imperative”, initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The program was aimed at supporting SMEs towards creating decent jobs and improving eco-friendly production and products in Ghana.

Mr Azoya encouraged the SMEs to apply green business concepts to reduce the risks of environmentally related crises, increased hunger levels, mass migration challenges, as well as other social and economic disasters.

He advised the participants to support government to protect the environment to enhance green jobs creation in the country.

Mr Hamidun Hanza Saana, Northern Regional Trade Industry Officer urged the SMEs to identify their business strengths, weakness so as to improve upon to promote their goods and services.

He said the SMEs should also use information technology to develop their production skills for international standards.

The event, which brought together about 100 SMEs participants with an interest in eco-friendly manufacturing, mainly from the agro-processing, fashion & textile, and cosmetics sectors participated in the three days event.

The participants took part in a series of workshops and seminars on various topics related to eco-friendly and sustainable business practices and also access to markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and e-commerce was offered with the support of the German Alliance for Trade Facilitation and the Pan-African e-Commerce Initiative.

Additionally, the participants were able to engage in business-to-business meetings, network with financial service providers and business associations to pitch business ideas and also participate in product exhibition events organization by Ghana Enterprises Agency as part of the program.