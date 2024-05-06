Gean Fusion Postpones Ayorkumi Theatre Act Due To Ban On Drumming And Noisemaking

The Gean Fusion Production House has announced for the information of the general public, that owing to the month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking by the Ga Traditionsl Council, it has been compelled to postpone its most anticipated drama show “Ayorkumi.”

The production house further adds that since the ban on drumming takes effect from today Monday 6th May, the show earlier scheduled to premiere 11th May 2024, will not hold as planned.

According to the organizers, a new date would be announced for the performance to take place soon after the end of the ban.

The ban forms part of preparations for the annual Homowo festival.

“We wish to assure our cherished audience and fans of an exciting and memorable performance of ‘ Ayorkumi’ that is surely worth waiting for,” the production house indicated.

According to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, during the period of the ban, churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and refrain from the use of musical instruments.

The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned.

Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period.

Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.

Other guidelines by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) include a ban on funeral rites and their related activities.