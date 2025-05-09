‘Gears’ is still spinning – Sahene has the culture on his side

With accolades pouring in from all corners of the internet and more ears tuning in by the dozen, Sahene’s ‘Gears’ is shaping up to be a sleeper hit–a track so good, Hip-Hop fans are asking, “Why isn’t this viral yet?” It’s easy to see why everyone is talking.

Sometimes, we stumble across gems where we least expect them–Sahene is one such find. The Ghanaian rapper might be this year’s hottest discovery for most, with the internet labeling him as criminally underrated while industry tastemakers take notice. So much so that Kwadwo Sheldon of The Breakdown with KSS couldn’t help but say: “Yo, this is hard! This is like an anthem for the boys due to how relatable it is… Y’all should check out Sahene because he is cooking…”

Though released nearly four months ago, there’s no denying ‘Gears’ is still the talk of Accra’s vibrant Hip-Hop scene. The track refuses to fade into obscurity–and for good reason. Sahene’s crisp delivery, relatable lyrics, and effortless punchlines have captivated listeners, etching him as a talent young bucks can’t get enough of. It’s no wonder his flow has already drawn comparisons to British rapper Dave and US rapper Roddy Ricch!

With every play, ‘Gears’ is proving to be beyond a fleeting trend. It’s an anthem that resonates with any young soul. And though critics may pull the “one-hit-wonder” card, Sahene remains unfazed. In his eyes, he is finally getting the recognition he deserves. “My team and I always knew we were on to something big from day one,” he shared. “This was long overdue, and we are grateful that ‘Gears’ is the song to echo this sentiment to the world. There’s more of where that came from, and fans can expect nothing but class from here onwards.”

Sahene is a versatile Ghanaian artist with a sharp ear, but an even sharper instinct for lyricism. He weaves Afrobeats, Drill, and Hip-Hop, creating sounds that celebrate resilience, ambition, and the vibrant spirit of Ghana. With a knack for crafting fresh beats and compelling melodies, Sahene’s artistry has earned him recognition and a growing base of devotees. If his catchphrase OH-WOW (Over Here We Only Win) is anything to go by, fans can buckle up for a wild ride aboard the Sahene Express. Stay tuned to his social media channels for updates on the star.