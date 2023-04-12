GECCC embarks on youth ecopreneurship project to solve nature and climate problems

The GAYO Eco-Club Campus Chapters (GECCC) is embarking on an 8-month ecopreneurship project to broaden the scope of youth creativity, skills, and knowledge, as well as provide a positive way to channel their visions in seeking solutions to nature and climate emergency problems.

The project would strengthen the skills and competencies of young people in eco-entrepreneurship through an environmental leadership program that focuses on key drivers of change in the climate change mitigation and adaptation space.

This project, dubbed Developing Youth Entrepreneurs Projet (DYEP), is funded by the U.S. Embassy, Ghana in partnership with Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO), 10 Billion Strong, Empowerment WORKS, Inc. and EcoWarriors.

GAYO set up the GECCCs, teams of student environmental activists and volunteers, on university campuses to undertake community actions and awareness creation activities in line with environmental sustainability as well as change mitigation and adaptation.

“The primary goal of this project is to strengthen the skills and competencies of young people in eco-entrepreneurship in Ghana, America, Kenya, and Namibia through an environmental leadership program that focuses on ecological literacy, leadership development, civic participation, and ecopreneurship,” a statement issued by the Education and Eco-Clubs Coordinator, GAYO, Nana Minta Asiedu Ampadu-Minta, read.

Under the project, young people would be empowered with effective leadership skills and have their capacities developed to influence positive change in their communities through 15 direct cohorts and an additional 15 community lead actions.

The project, which commenced in November 2022, will end in June 2023 with a grand conference at the University of Ghana featuring over 400 youth across Ghana, where the cohort will pitch their eco-business ideas and stand a chance to win USD1,000.00.

Meanwhile, the GECCC has encouraged African youth to pursue careers in the climate and ecopreneurship space for economic growth and environmental sustainability.

It also called on the government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations to collaborate and provide the necessary resources, education, and support for young people to develop and implement eco-friendly business ideas.

It added that youth must be encouraged to take an active role in the conservation of the environment and to develop the necessary skills to become successful ecopreneurs.

“With the right investment and support, African youth can be instrumental in driving the continent’s economic growth while also preserving its natural resources for future generations,” it intimated.

Credit: Aminu Ibrahim