GECCC urges youth to pursue businesses in climate and ecopreneurship space

The GAYO Eco-Clubs Campus Chapters (GECCC), a team of youth-led climate and environmental activists under the aegis of the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO), has called on African youth to pursue careers in the climate and ecopreneurship space for economic growth and environmental sustainability.

It also called on the government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations to collaborate and provide the necessary resources, education, and support for young people to develop and implement eco-friendly business ideas.

A statement issued by the Education and Eco-Clubs Coordinator of GAYO, Nana Minta Asiedu Ampadu-Minta, added that youth must be encouraged to take an active role in the conservation of the environment and to develop the necessary skills to become successful ecopreneurs.

“With the right investment and support, Ghana’s youth can be instrumental in driving the country’s economic growth while also preserving its natural resources for future generations,” he concluded.

The statement revealed that the GECCC is embarking on an 8-month ecopreneurship project that will broaden the scope of youth creativity, skills, and knowledge, as well as provide the youth with a positive way to channel their visions in seeking solutions to nature and climate emergency problems.

According to Emmanuel Ameyaw (Programs Coordinator of GECCC), the primary goal of the project is to strengthen the skills and competencies of young people in eco-entrepreneurship in Ghana, America, Kenya, and Namibia through an environmental leadership program that focuses on ecological literacy, leadership development, civic participation, and ecopreneurship.

The project, dubbed Developing Youth Entrepreneurs Projet (DYEP), is funded by the U.S. Embassy, Ghana in partnership with the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO), 10 Billion Strong, Empowerment WORKS Inc., and EcoWarriors Movement.

Under the project, young people would be empowered with effective leadership skills and have their capacities developed to influence positive change in their communities through 15 direct cohorts and an additional 15 community lead actions.

The project, which commenced in November 2022, will end in June 2023 with a grand conference at the University of Ghana featuring over 400 youth across Ghana and the U.S.A, where the cohorts will pitch their eco-business ideas and stand a chance to win USD1,000.00.

Background

Currently, over 63 million youth are without a job globally and over 141 million youth are working, yet living in poverty.

These figures demonstrate a waste of potential and a threat to economic advancement and growth. Decent jobs for youth through capacity building and empowerment is the global initiative to scale up action and impact youth entrepreneurship and self-employment under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Entrepreneurship has become popular around the world as a means of encouraging young people to participate in contributing to the economy.

Thus, the project, when successfully implemented, aims to provide guidance on how the youth can effectively integrate their academic learning experience into the economic world and be successful.

Comments

“The road to creating opportunities and promoting urban sustainability begins with building a strong foundation of skills and knowledge. Our youth must equip themselves with the tools necessary to navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow, such as innovation, creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability. The youth are the torchbearers of a new era. They are the ones who will pave the way for a sustainable future in our cities, where nature and progress coexist in perfect harmony. So let us ignite their passion, fuel their creativity, and empower them to build a world that we can all be proud of.” – Nana Minta Asiedu Ampadu-Minta (Education & Eco-Clubs Coordinator, GAYO)

“Young people co-curating solutions is crucial towards climate action. This project has well-informed Young Ecopreneurs and enhanced their skills for impact. This is evident in the process of a collaborative approach and peer learning. Young Ecopreneurs exhibited critical thinking and innovative ideas by situating solutions in their local context.” – Maxwell Beganim (Co-founder, EcoWarriors Movement)

Credit: Aminu Ibrahim