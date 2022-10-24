Gedzia reelected as Ho Central NDC Chairman

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ho Central Constituency have reelected Franklyn Gedzia as Chairman.

The businessman beat his sole opponent, fellow businessman Gershon Adeklo.

He said the victory belonged to all in the Party and rallied supporters for the ultimate victory at the 2024 general elections.

“You are prepared for war. We are ready for war and this war is not going to be with the gun. Victory for 2024 has just begun and we all should be prepared for the battle. We will unite and sack the elephant into the sea at Keta.

“Come together. If you have anything to offer, come and join us,” Mr. Gedzia stated.

Kofi Homado, former Minister, who swore them in, commended the comportment throughout the exercise.

“I am delighted and happy, and my report to the regional executives will be a very good one”.

The Electoral Commission had adopted a multiple collation system to speed up the exercise, which includes 17 positions and more than 50 contestants.

More than 2,200 delegates were involved, and polling centres were multiplied to aid speed.

Divine Ferg Afedo, Elections Committee Chairman for the exercise, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the strategy had worked well for the constituency, which was among the largest in the country.

He said the exercises had not been with minor challenges, yet “generally peaceful, fair and free”, and commended all.

Presiding Member of the Ho Municipal Assembly, Mawunyo Agbe, was retained Vice Chairman with 1449 of votes cast.

Margaret Akua Dzogbewu was elected Women Organizer with 56 per cent of votes.

Cyril Fiator beat former Municipal Chief Executive Isaac Kojobisah and two others to the secretary position.

Alhaji Muhamed and Agama Sefadzi were retained as Organizer and Communications director respectfully.

Vincent Ameko, was elected treasurer, and Matala Hamza won Zongo Caucus Coordinator with 54.5 per cent votes.

Twelve executive members were also elected.

The new Women Organiser, a teacher at the Awudome Senior High School, was grateful for the opportunity, and told GNA she was “looking at skills training and employment for women and youth”.

Mrs. Dzogbewu said she would use just the mantle to lead the campaign for a review of the free SHS programme.