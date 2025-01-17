Geez Liberia Wins Blog of the Year at 2025 Paynesville Entertainment Awards

Geez Liberia, the popular entertainment and cultural platform founded by Kerkula Blama, has been awarded Blog of the Year at the prestigious 2025 Paynesville Entertainment Awards.

This well-deserved recognition highlights Geez Liberia’s powerful influence on Liberian entertainment, culture, and its status as a leading voice in the country’s digital media landscape.

Since its inception, Geez Liberia has stood out for its dynamic content that spans entertainment news, cultural insights, and trending topics, offering a unique voice in the Liberian blogosphere. This honor is a testament to the tireless effort and creativity Kerkula Blama has invested in growing the platform into one of the most influential sources of information and entertainment in Liberia.

In a heartfelt statement, Kerkula expressed his gratitude to the loyal readers and supporters who helped make the recognition possible. With over 300,000 followers across social media and a website that attracts 100,000 monthly visitors, Geez Liberia has become a major player in shaping the conversation around Liberia’s entertainment industry.

“This award is not just for us, it’s for our amazing readers, followers, and supporters who believed in us from the start,” Kerkula said. “It’s a reflection of the work we’ve done, but also an inspiration to push even harder and achieve even greater things moving forward.”

While the award celebrates Geez Liberia’s remarkable accomplishments, Kerkula made it clear that the journey is far from over. “We go again next year!” he exclaimed, signaling that the team’s passion and drive to elevate Liberian culture and entertainment to new heights remains unshaken.

With this accolade under its belt, Geez Liberia is poised for an even brighter future. Congratulations to Kerkula Blama and his team for earning this prestigious honor, and for continuing to inspire, inform, and entertain the masses!