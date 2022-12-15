GEF approves V20 Group’s funding program for averting, minimizing impacts of climate change

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a Global Environment Facility (GEF) implementing agency, approves a funding program proposed by The Vulnerable Twenty Group of Ministers of Finance (V20 Group) to leverage adaptation by averting and minimizing impacts of climate change.

The 58 member countries of V20 Group are on the frontlines of climate change, and have lost 20% of GDP growth (USD 525 billion) over the last two decades (2000-2019) due to climate-fueled risks. The V20 Group has therefore proposed a funding program to deliver multilateral resources to front-line communities to address, avert and minimize losses and damages. The proposal includes a component of adaptation to build back better with an approved initial funding of USD5.3M allocated by the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF)/Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF) Council at its 33rd meeting on 2 December 2022.

UNIDO will with the resources received – $4,416,210 (LDCF) and $456,621 (SCCF) work with developing countries on inclusive and sustainable industrial development, laying the foundation for climate vulnerable countries to create shared and climate resilient prosperity as part of efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to meet the target of the Paris Agreement.

H.E. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance for the Republic of Ghana & Chair of the V20 Group welcomed the partnership with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and highlighted that “we have to take a proactive approach towards doubling adaptation resources by 2025 and ensuring the delivery of resources to frontline communities, enterprises and economies”, a confirmation of the call made by the V20 Ministers of Finance during the Ninth V20 Ministerial Dialogue that was convened in Washington DC in October 2022.

He added that “through the GEF, particularly through the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF), the V20 Group aims to mobilize additional resources for climate change adaptation to boost the adaptive capacity in the LDC countries. This is to ensure that we leave no vulnerable community and economy behind”.

According to the V20 Chair, the evolution of the program must include increased mobilization of resources from the GEF’s Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF) to secure finance for climate change adaptation for non-LDC climate vulnerable countries. He, therefore, urged the donors of the GEF to scale up resources for both the LDCF and the SCCF to support the economic transformation of climate vulnerable countries which has been necessitated by the climate crisis amongst other global emergencies.

Mr. Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the GEF added that the LDCF and SCCF play an important role in helping member states to implement the Paris Agreement, which has established a global goal on adaptation to strengthen resilience, and reduce vulnerability to climate change. Mr. Rodriguez commended the decision of the LDCF/SCCF Council to allocate resources to bolster adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience, and reduce vulnerability to climate change in climate vulnerable countries. He indicated that by leveraging adaptation in V20 countries through micro and community level projects, the impacts of climate change will be averted and minimized; and called for more donors to support or boost their contributions to the LDCF and SCCF”.

Gerd Müller, Director General of UNIDO, added, “This new funding programme builds on our collaboration with the V20 which is focused on low-emission and climate-resilient industrial development in V20 member states.”

The initial investment of the V20 Funding Program will support a range of adaptation interventions such as community infrastructure and livelihood asset repair, climate resilient reconstruction and rehabilitation for communities most recently impacted by extreme weather events to build back better standards. The project will fund selected demonstration projects from Community groups/CSOs/MSMEs with proven and high-impact innovative climate change adaptation-oriented technologies and solutions. In doing so, the project will enhance access to knowledge and expand the capacity of decision makers and beneficiaries to implement adaptation action, by (i) creating distribution and support channels; (ii) generating and disseminating knowledge material; and (iii) raising awareness of key stakeholders on climate change vulnerability and availability of climate adaptation technologies.

The V20 Funding Program which will support climate vulnerable countries to leverage adaptation in order to avert and minimize the impacts of climate change commences implementation in 2023.