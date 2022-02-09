Gefia Central Development Committee donates Mono Desks to its School

The Gefia Central Development Committee, in an effort to improve the falling standard of education in Gefia, a rural community in the Volta Region’s Akatsi South Municipality, gave 50 Mono Desks to the Gefia R. C. Basic School this week for twelve thousand Ghana cedis.

During a brief but colorful ceremony to present the desks to the school administration, the Chairman of the Committee, Rev. Vincent Adzika, stated that “an efficient Community – School Relationship is required for an effective education system.”

Rev. Adzika went on to say that the Gefia R. C Basic School’s performance has deteriorated in recent years due to insufficient supervision and deteriorating school facilities.

“It has become vital for the community to support the School in any way possible to help restore the School’s previous glory in terms of academic performance,” he said.

Mr. Banini Kwadzo Dzorgbenyui, the Municipal Coordinating Director of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, who presided over the ceremony, complimented the community on their efforts to support the School through such trying times.

Mr. Dzorgbenyui told the Chiefs and residents of Gefia that the Municipal Assembly will work with them to complete the Self-initiated ICT Centre, which would assist to improve the teaching and learning of ICT by students at the school.

Mrs. Paulina Slyn Eworde Gone, the Circuit Supervisor of Gefia Circuit, presented a speech on behalf of the Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, encouraging parents to assist their children’s learning at home.

Mrs. Eworde Gone went on to say that the amount of child indiscipline in the Municipality is out of hand. To remove the canker, community leaders and school authorities must work together.

Mr. Bloko Simon Kweku, the headteacher of the Gefia R. C. Basic School, thanked the community for their generosity and promised to make every effort to improve the school’s present low academic performance.

The Gefia Central Development Committee made this donation possible through the financial support of their Dufia, Torgbe Korbadzi III, and other Chiefs, some benevolent community members, and funds from communities last year’s annual Gefia Denyigbanyaza Festival Celebration.