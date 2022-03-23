GEL Inaugurates Crèche For Workers’ Children In Kasunya

A crèche facility has been inaugurated at the Golden Exotic Limited (GEL) at Kasunya in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The facility was sponsored by Fairtrade Premium Committee (FPC), a global movement that addresses the injustices of conventional trade, to fulfill a promise made to the workers.

It also formed part of activities to mark International Women’s Day.

Mr George Kporye, Fairtrade Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the provision of the crèche would help enhance the production of the company as the female workers would have enough time at work while their children were taken care of.

He said the gesture fell within the GEL parent’s company, Compagnie Fruitiere’s gender equity policy, which aimed at providing a congenial atmosphere at the workplace for women.

He said the FPC had provided a 30-seater bus to transport parents, particularly mothers from their work premises within the enclave of the GEL during break time to the school to feed their children and return to work.

Mr Benedict John Rich, the Managing Director of GEL, said an educationist, three trained teachers in early childhood education and three class attendants have been respectively engaged to operate the school.

He said the provision of the facility came about when research was commissioned in 2017 into reasons of low number of women in GEL, which led to a policy development to improve conditions of engagement, particularly for women after a consultative meeting.

Mr Rich expressed the hope that the Fairtrade Premium Committee would continue to apply its resources to support similar projects in the future to enhance the general welfare and economic wellbeing of the GEL workers.