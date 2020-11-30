Girls Empowerment Movement (GEM), a Non-Governmental Organisation with focus on equipping and empowering young girls to aspire to greater heights, has mentored more than 100 school girls in North Dayi.

The girls, drawn from the Anfoega Senior High and some selected basic schools in the District, were taken through life changing lessons that would positively impact their lives in the future.

Madam Juliana Ama Kplorfia, the Founder and Executive Director of GEM, speaking to the girls on making informed decisions in life, urged them to have mentors in their profession and be determined to achieve their goal.

She asked them to have visions about their future growth and focus on attaining them, no matter the impediments.

Madam Klorfia urged them to be bold and confident in owning their short falls and work towards improving them, adding that there was no easy path to greatness except through hard work and willpower.

She expressed the hope that the programme would be extended to all parts of the country.

Madam Belinda Dogbatse, a Mentor from GEM, asked the girls to associate themselves with peers who would have positive influence on their lives.

She said people negatively influenced others who had no aim in life and that each one of them must have a purpose to pursue.

Madam Dogbatse said it was important for girls to understand their purpose in life to guide the choices they made about their future.

“All choices come with consequences, know what to expect before following it up,” she said, and that poverty should not be a hindrance in achieving one’s aim.

She told the girls not to perceive menstruation as a weakness or sickness but must be conversant with their menstrual cycle dates and constantly practice personal hygiene to stay healthy.

Madam Gloria Opoku Darko, a member of the Finance Team, GEM, pleaded with the students to avoid all forms of destruction while in school so it does not impact negatively on their education.

She asked them to form study groups to learn from each other and overcome their weaknesses.

Madam Linda Adamu, Volunteer, GEM said the girls must be innovative and develop a good attitude towards learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

She said technology was improving the lives of people and that it was important for all to understand the concept and not limit it to a few individuals.

Ruby Ansah, a form two clothing and textiles student, Anfoega Senior High, expressed appreciation to the GEM for the life transforming, educative and inspiring lessons they were taken through.

“I now know and understand that whatever decision I make in life has consequences and I must own them……..my friends could make or unmake me and that means I must choose the ones that would impact my life positively.

“I must also understand menstruation to be normal and not a weakness or sickness,” she added.

GEM is a group made up of women with different professional backgrounds whose mission is to instil the spirit of excellence and achievement in girls and nurture them to be women of substance, taking on leadership in all spheres of life.