GEMA MCE challenged Assemblies to help fix economic challenges

Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), has challenged local Assemblies to initiate innovative programmes to grow their local economies.

She said that way, they would be supporting the central government to fix the national economy.

“In these times, our people have high expectations from us as political heads of various institutions. So, let’s use our ingenuity and enthusiasm to help the President fix our economy.”

Mrs Mann said this at the opening of the Greater Accra Regional composite budget hearing for zone seven, organised by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

The hearing, which was meant for the Ga East Municipal, Adentan Municipal, and Shai Osudoku District Assemblies, constituting the zone seven, was aimed at peer reviewing the planned activities and budget for this year and projections for 2023.

The MCE also urged Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) and District Chief Executives (DCEs) to educate their field officers to approach their clients and stakeholders with friendly, decorous attitude, noting that such was needed in the prevailing economic situation.

“We have the mandate to generate the appropriate revenue from our people, but it is important we conscientise our frontline officers on how to engage the people in discharging this duty. Good communication and human relations will do us a lot of good and help us gain and retain their trust and confidence in us.”

The Assemblies later took turns to present their planned activities and budget for this year and projections for 2023, after which their presentations were critiqued and assessed by a hearing panel of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the Internal Audit Agency.

The presentation for GEMA was done jointly by the MCE, Mrs Mann, and the Municipal Budget Analyst, Benedicta Obeng Nyarko, while that of Adentan was done by the Municipal Budget Analyst, Isaac Appiah, and that of Shai Osudoku District done by the DCE, Mr Fred Ofei, and the District Budget Analyst, Joshua J. Konde.