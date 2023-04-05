GEN Ghana appointed as official UK Construction Week 2023

Media 10 UK, organisers of the UK Construction Week 2023, has appointed Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana) as the official partner in Ghana.

UK Construction Week (UKCW) is the United Kingdom’s largest built environment event hosted by Media 10 UK twice a year, in London and Birmingham where thousands come to meet and work with major project contractors, house builders, developers, suppliers, merchants, education and training sector players, architectural and design firms and local authorities who are driving the progress,development and contribution of the construction sector to the economy of UK. UKCW 2023 is scheduled to take place in London on 2-4 May 2023 and in Birmingham on 3-5 Oct 2023.

“We at GEN-Ghana are very honoured to be the official partners for Media 10 UK to lead in the mobilization of the various stakeholders in Ghana’s contsruction industry to be part of the UKCW 2023. The construction industry is vital to Ghana’s economic development and job creation.

GEN-Ghana strongly believes that the UKCW will create a great opportunity and platform for the Ghana Construction Industry to connect with its counterparts in the UK and other parts of the world. Industry players in Ghana have the opportunity to particpate in the UKCW either as exhibitors or show attendees for both events in London and Birmingham.

GEN-Ghana will be engaging all the major private and public stakeholders of Ghana’s construction industry to coordinate their particpation in the UKCW. The UKCW will also play a vital part in enhancing Ghana-UK economic diplomacy,” says Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder/ MD GEN-Ghana

“We at Media 10 UK are delighted to partner with GEN-Ghana which is part of the world largest entrepreneurship advancement network working in the world. GEN Ghana will lead in promoting UK Construction Week to Ghana’s construction Industry.

UKCW will attract over 25,000 professionals across the industry including tier one contractors, housebuilders, local authorities, architects and specifiers. This is the event to connect with potential partners, investors and also to showcase innovation across three days in London and Birmingham” Says, Dale Nicholson, Head of Sales Construction Division.

About GEN-Ghana

Global Entrepreneurship Network – Ghana (GEN-Ghana) is an entrepreneurship and innovation advancement organisation that provides and promotes a platform of local, international programmes and activities aimed at making it easier for anyone to start and scale a sustainable business.

We work by fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organisations. We work with government, corporations, NGO’s, development agencies to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, wealth, educate individuals, accelerate innovations for sustainable social and economic impact.

GEN-Ghana is a company limited by guarantee under the laws of Ghana, registered in March 2010. We are a member of Global Entrepreneurship Network which operates in over 160 countries independently, working to build one entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world. www.genglobal.org

UK Construction Week

UK Construction Week (UKCW) is an event by Media 10 UK and is the UK’s largest built environment event which takes place twice a year, in London and Birmingham where thousands will come to meet and work with major project contractors, house builders, developers, suppliers, merchants, education and Training sector players, Architectural and design firms and local authorities. www.ukconstructionweek.com

Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder and MD, GEN-Ghana