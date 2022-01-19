Gen Re Appoints Joint Managing Directors to Lead Life/Health Business in Southern Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gen Re is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Blanchard and Jason Cooper-Williams as the new joint Managing Directors of General Reinsurance Africa Ltd.

They will take over from current Managing Director, Peter Temple, who will remain on the Board of General Reinsurance Africa Ltd. as a non-executive director, while continuing in his role as Gen Re’s Head of Segment for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Southern Africa, and the Caribbean.

Peter commented, “This joint appointment is an advantageous one as Cindy and Jason bring complementary strengths and a fresh, diverse approach from their previous roles as Operational Director and Actuarial Director of Gen Re Africa respectively. This blend of talent will have a significant impact as Gen Re helps clients to navigate today’s challenging climate and embrace the opportunities that the next decades promise our industry and continent.”

The appointments took effect from 1 January 2022.

About Gen Re

Gen Re delivers reinsurance solutions to the Life/Health and Property/Casualty insurance industries. We work closely with our clients to understand their strategic and operational goals, offering a wide range of products, tools and resources that aim to promote our clients’ ongoing growth and success.

Gen Re is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has earned superior financial strength ratings from each of the major rating agencies. We take our commitments very seriously. With $15.5 billion in capital and $11 billion in premiums, we only make promises we can keep.

