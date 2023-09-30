Gendarmerie commander of Cameroon killed

A commander of Cameroon’s National Gendarmerie has been killed in the country’s war-torn Anglophone region of Northwest, a local security official told Xinhua on Friday.

The security official who declined to be named said Betene Manga, the officer who commanded the gendarmerie in the Awing locality of the region, was killed when separatist fighters raided a gendarmerie post on Thursday.

Separatist fighters claimed on social media early Friday that they kidnapped another security official and seized ammunition during the attack.

Separatists have been fighting to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017.