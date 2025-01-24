Gender Advocate Criticizes Banks for Discriminatory Marital Status Requirement

Gender advocate Esther Tawiah has raised alarm over practices in Ghana’s financial institutions that, according to her, reinforce outdated gender stereotypes and hinder women’s independence.

In an interview on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey, Tawiah questioned the necessity of requiring women to disclose their marital status when opening bank accounts, calling it both unnecessary and discriminatory.

“When you go to a bank and want to open an account, the first thing they ask is your marital status,” Tawiah explained. “If you don’t respond, they say they can’t proceed because the Bank of Ghana needs that information.” She expressed concern about the lack of clarity regarding why such personal details are needed in financial transactions and their potential implications for women.

Tawiah argued that by asking for marital status, banks are subtly tying a woman’s financial worth to her relationship status, perpetuating the notion that a woman’s value is intrinsically linked to her marital condition. “Imagine you’ve been praying for marriage for years, and then at the bank, you’re reminded that marriage is seen as essential,” she said. “It adds unnecessary pressure and reinforces the idea that a woman’s value is tied to her marital status.”

She further criticized the practice, stating that it reflects broader societal views that dictate women’s financial autonomy and their roles within the family structure. “The financial independence of a woman should not depend on whether she’s married or not,” Tawiah emphasized.

Her comments highlight the need for systemic changes to promote gender equality in financial services and underscore the importance of creating policies that support the financial independence of all individuals, regardless of their marital status.