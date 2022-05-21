Gender-based violence rates fall in Cameroon

Gender-based violence declined in Cameroon over the period 2004-2018 though the problem remains rife, Cameroon National Institute of Statistics (NIS) said on Thursday.

The results are based on a study that was carried out in 2004, 2011 and 2018 on approximately 11,000 to 15,000 households, which were representative at the national and regional levels, and by area of residence.

The results obtained show that different forms of violence, whether sexual, physical, emotional or psychological, including forced marriage, denial of resources, opportunities or services, persist in Cameroon despite lower levels of prevalence rate since 2004, NIS said.

Violence, including physical and sexual abuse carried out by former or current boyfriends or husbands, is the most common form of violence against women in Cameroon, according to the government agency.

In 2018, 13 percent of women were victims of sexual violence at any moment of their life, and 5 percent in the past 12 months, NIS said, adding that the phenomenon was more pronounced among women living in the Centre region of the country.

The government agency also found that 7 percent of pregnant women were victims of physical violence in 2018 but noted that the prevalence had decreased by half compared to 2011 when it was estimated at 14 percent.

The percentage of girls who get married early dropped by 20 percent since 2004 and stood at 12 percent in 2018, according to NIS.

“It has also been observed that victims rarely resort to social services because most of them prefer resorting to family members for help,” NIS said.

NIS recommended that it was important to intensify efforts to promote gender norms and educate young people, women and men on gender violence and harmful cultural practices through community-based programs aimed at preventing and fighting against the practices in the Central African nation. Enditem