Gender Department to haul perpetrators of violence against women, children before Court

The Central Regional Directorate of Gender says it will haul perpetrators of violence against women and children before court for prosecution.

It cautioned perpetrators, particularly teachers, who were involved in the act to stop the practice or face the full rigours of the law.

Mrs Richlove Amamoo, Acting Regional Director of the Department of Gender, who issued the warning, said society must be rid of charlatans who made their communities unsafe.

“All actions that deprive persons from enjoying their full liberty and freedom must be curtailed,” she stated.

Engaging adolescents within Senior High Schools in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality, she stressed the need for society to be conducive and friendly for everyone for their growth and development.

The engagement, which took them to Komenda Senior Technical, Edinaman Senior High and Eguafo Senior High, formed part of activities by the Department with funds from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to end violence against children.

Mrs Amamoo urged adolescent girls and boys to desist from seeking help from persons who took advantage of their vulnerability and endeavour to always confide in trustworthy persons for advice and help.

” Do not seek help from men and women who take advantage of your vulnerability to exploit you,” she stressed, urging them to speak up against any violation of their rights and never be quiet when being intimidated by anyone.

Mrs Amamoo charged the adolescents to be agent of change, preach against abuse of children to collectively help fight sexual and gender-based violence.

Inspector Theophilus Amihere, a representative of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), educated the students on sexual violence and its related punishment by the law.

He advised them not to tolerate any violations against them but to call on his outfit or the appropriate authorities for action to be taken to protect them.

Additionally, he told them to be confident, and committed towards achieving greater height as they were the future of the country.

The students expressed gratitude to the department for such great insight and pledged to support the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in the country.