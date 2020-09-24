Gender Minister Inspects Swedru Township Roads And Astroturf Projects

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, has inspected on-going Swedru township roads and Astroturf projects under construction in the Agona West Constituency of the Central Region.

The road projects include PROTOA Lorry Station to Urban (B) JHS basic School, Urban ( B) school to Agyabusuaya village, Swedru Environmental Health Office to Mahodwe Chief’s Palace and Top Hill to Asukontsen.

She said the government had also awarded the construction and tarring of the road linking the Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS) and the Swedru/Awutu Bawjiase main trunk road.

Mrs Morrison said feeder roads in the environs were rehabilitated to enable farmers to bring their produce to market centres.

The Gender Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, expressed satisfaction with the asphalting of major Swedru roads, which will help boost business activities in the Swedru Township on completion.

The Minister appealed to the three contractors working on the Swedru roads to speed up the effort to meet the government’s deadline.

The Minister also inspected the Astroturf project under construction at Otabilkrom, a suburb of Agona Swedru, and urged the contractor to speed up work to complete it on schedule.

She said the construction of another Astroturf at Agona Nyakrom was progressing steadily.

The Gender Minister, who was accompanied by some Agona West Constituency Campaign Team members, interacted with residents and distributed nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the people to support the mandatory wearing of nose marks as directed by President Akufo-Addo.

Mrs Morrison also donated tables to the yam sellers at the taxi rank and urged them to vote for her as MP and Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7, to be in power for the next four years to complete the good work started.

Mrs Morrison stated that government under president Akufo-Addo has kept faith with Ghanaians in the areas of quality health care, free SHS policy, rolling out of NABCO and recruitment of nurses and teachers who completed their courses in 2012 to 2016.

The Gender Minister said the central government, Agona West Assembly and the World Bank had completed construction of new Swedru Taxi rank and handed it over to the transport unions.

She said the massive infrastructural developments embarked on by the Akufo-Addo administration across the country would win the government another four years.

She said the prudent economic management and quality governance exhibited by the Akufo-Addo led government had lifted the image of Ghana and urged Ghanaians to vote against National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the party has nothing good to offer the country.