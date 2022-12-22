Gender Minister-nominee, Deputy approved by parliament

Parliament Thursday approved the nomination of Ms Lariba Zuweira Abudu as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah, as her Deputy.

The approval was given after the two were vetted by the Appointment’s Committee on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on July 28, this year, revoked the appointment of Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, the then sector Minister, after her leave of protection expired on August 31, 2021, and she did not resume to carry out her responsibility.

She was also absent from Parliament, being the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, for more than 15 sittings without the Speaker’s permission and after several opportunities provided her to explain to the Privileges Committee proved futile.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently nominated Ms Abudu and Ms Oteng Mensah in August to be considered as Minister and Deputy Minister, respectively, for the Gender Ministry.

Moving the Motion for Parliament to adopt the 29th report of the Appointments Committee, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Chairman of the Committee, said by consensus, it recommended the approval of the nominees.

He said the Committee, per the provisions of Article 78 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Order 172, considered the two nominees, who demonstrated very good knowledge in issues of social welfare and human rights.

“They also showed competence in the management of issues concerning social security, social care services, livelihood, and employment support for women, children, and the vulnerable,” he said.

Seconding the Motion, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, said both nominees were elected members of Parliament, who had satisfied the requirement of Article 94 of the 1992 Constitution, the primary legal and constitutional threshold that qualified them to be ministers and MPs.

He, however, raised questions about whom the President consulted over Ms Oteng Mensah’s nomination with respect to Article 79 of the Constitution.

Mr Iddrisu congratulated Ms Abudu for her elevation and urged her to work to improve and affect lives positively.