Gender Minister supervises LEAP cash grant payments to beneficiaries

A total of 6,417 households in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region have started receiving cash grant payments under the government’s Livelihood Empowerment Against Programme (LEAP) to support their welfare.

They formed part of the total 350,000 households across the country, who from Monday, started receiving their cash grant payments under the LEAP initiative.

Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who visited the Gaagbini community in the West Mamprusi Municipality on Friday to supervise the cash grant payments to the beneficiaries, said the government had increased the LEAP grants, adding it was helping to transform the lives of the beneficiaries.

Hajia Abudu said the beneficiaries were receiving two rounds of payment, adding giving that the grants had been increased by 100 per cent, the beneficiary households would be going home with four times the amount of money they were receiving previously under the programme.

She said, “One eligible member household was taking GH¢64.00, and now they are going to take GH¢128.00, and we are paying two sets.

So, they will be going home with GH¢256.00. Two eligible household members were taking GH¢76.00 and are now taking GH¢152.00 and will be going home with GH¢304.00.

Three eligible member household was taking GH¢88.00, and now is going to take GH¢176.00, and will be going home with GH¢352.00, and four or more eligible member household was taking GH¢106.00, and now is going to take GH¢212.00, and will be going home with GH¢424.00.”

She said, “that tells you that government has increased LEAP. I am happy that this is their farming season.

A lot of them will use their money to start their farming activities,” advising the beneficiaries, especially women to use some of the money for other business activities.

She said, “LEAP does not know party colours. Every vulnerable person is expected to benefit from it.”

Hajia Abudu expressed gratitude to the World Bank for supporting the LEAP initiative and said the increase in the cash grants would help change the lives of the beneficiaries.

Mr. Arimeyaw Somo Lucky, West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive was optimistic that the cash grants would help the beneficiaries to increase their agricultural productivity.

Hajara Kassim, a beneficiary in the community said the LEAP cash was helping to sustain her life, adding that the increase in the cash grant would help her buy other valuable items.

Barikisu Wuni, a beneficiary in the community, said she used her previous money to engage in petty trading but spent the money recently because of the tough economic situation in the country.

She said the money she received during this new payment period would help to revive her petty trade, which was buying and selling rice.